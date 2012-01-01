Chaz Smith Merch Is Coming Soon
He Has Over 50 Albums & counting In Every Gene He Loves Country The Most Chaz Is Loyal To His Fans And Followers So This Website Is Dedicated To Them.Watch Listen & Enjoy His Content
This is Me Singing Live On Youtube
Chaz Country Pop Song That Is Really Blowing Up In Different Countries
Chaz Smith Enjoying Singing In His Home
I’m In My House Singing Live to My Fans & Followers
Getting Ready For My Show At The Fremont Festival In Michigan
I Definitely Put On A Awesome Show In Fremont at The Festival Thanks To All The People That Supported Me
Had A Blast Singing A cappella In The Goodwill Store
I’m a Country Singer & Songwriter With A Versatile Style I Have 50 Albums And Counting Out On Social Media I’ve Been Singing Since I Was 4 Years Old I Love All Kinds Of Music But I Focus On All Country
Me At Home Singing Live From Tiktok
This Song Is About Loving Your Girlfriend No Matter What Other Women Come In Your Life
This Song Is About Going To The Bar Getting So Drunk You Forget About Your Problems
This song is about Your Girlfriend And How Much She Means To You
This song is about telling your girl/guy that your aways be right there no matter what goes wrong or right by there side
